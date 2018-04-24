Business 
President SME Bank, MoS Finance discuss expansion in Bank's outreach

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):President Small and Medium Enterprises Bank, Ihsan ul Haq Khan called on the Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan here Tuesday and discussed expansion in Bank’s outreach.
He shared with the Minister, the proposal for increased funding requirements and expansion in the Bank’s network through opening of more branches across the country.
He added the expansion would help to better meet the financing needs of small and medium level entrepreneurs.
The Minister assured Ihsan ul Haq of his support in the matter.
He said promotion of SME sector was important for job creation and enhancing economic activities.
Government attached due importance to betterment of the SME sector and it would support measures for its further growth, the Minister added.

