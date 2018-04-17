ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain, on recommendation of the Prime Minister, on Tuesday signed the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court (Extension of Jurisdiction to Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Bill, 2018.
The bill has already been approved by the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan.
After endorsement of the President the bill has become a law.
President signs bill extending jurisdiction of SC, PHC to FATA
