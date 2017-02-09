President sees role of writers, scholars in countering extremist views

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Highlighting the relevance of intellectuals in guiding the nations in challenging times, President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said, Pakistani writers and scholars have important role in presenting a national counter narrative to defeat extremist views.

“When we look at history, from Sir Syed Ahmad Khan to Allama Iqbal, Maulana Hasrat Mohani, Faiz and Jalib, there is a galaxy of great poets and writers, who fulfilled their responsibilities in every national movement and at difficult times,” he remarked.

The President expressed these views while addressing the book launching ceremony: “The Pictorial Biography of Living Legend; Ata Ul Haq Qasmi” here at a hotel. The pictorial biography has been compiled by Qamar Riaz.

The ceremony was attended among others by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, Advisor to PM, Irfan Siddiqi, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, writers, poets, intellectuals and media persons.

The President lauded the literacy role and services of Ata Ul Qasmi and said that right from youth to date, Qasmi’s role in national affairs has been appreciable.

“I am pleased to say that he (Qasmi) belongs to such a class of writers, who always felt the feelings of nation, and for this he never hesitated to give any sacrifice,” he added.

About the pictorial biography of Ata Ul Haq Qasmi, the President said biographies and auto biographies were the best means of training of people and readers, who come to know about the life and experiences of literary personalities through such books.

“I think that films and dramas should also be made on the lives of poets and writers,” he remarked.

The President congratulated Qamar Riaz for compiling an impressive and informative pictorial book on Ata Ul Haq Qasmi.

President Mamnoon Hussain on this occasion also paid tributes to late Bano Qudsia for her remarkable contribution in Urdu literature and her literary services.

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui, Senator Pervaiz Rashid and literary personalities including Uzair Ahmad, Dr. Inamul Haq Javed, Masood Mufti, Farooq Adil and Javed Chaudhry also addressed the ceremony.

They spoke high about Ata Ul Haq Qasmi and his contribution in various disciplines of literature as writer, poet, scholar and intellectual. They termed Qasmi a good friend, caring, loving and a lively personality.

Ata Ul Qasmi in his remarks thanked all the speakers and participants, particularly, President Mamnoon Hussain.

APP/ssk/azm

 18:42/18:43/18:43

20170209 : TAG = DBM : IBD No. = 257