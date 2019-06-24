ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that his office would continue to play its constitutional role for social change in the country.

The President expressed his strong resolve to continue his efforts to create awareness on the most vital social issues such as malnutrition, infant mortality, population growth, and women’s right to inheritance and he has taken all concerned stakeholders on board in this regard, he added.

The President said this while talking to a delegation of CPNE Standing Committee who called on him at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present on the occasion.