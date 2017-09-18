President returns home after three-day Ashgabat visit

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday

returned home after concluding his three-day official visit to

Turkmenistan.

Earlier, at the Ashgabat International Airport, the President

was seen off by Turkeminstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Dadebay

Amangeldiyev.

Prior to departure, the President visited the country’s iconic

Independence Monument and the Arch of Neutrality.

During his stay in Ashgabat, the President attended the

opening ceremony of 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG),

where the 130-member Pakistani contingent also participated in the

event.

President Mamnoon also held meetings with Turkmenistan’s

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Tajikistan’s President

Emomali Rahmon.