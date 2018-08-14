President, PM hoist national flag to mark Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain and Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Tuesday jointly hoisted the national flag to mark the beginning of Independence Day celebrations.

A grand ceremony was held here at the Convention Center in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, which was attended by the three services chiefs, members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians, foreign diplomats and a large number of people.

On the occasion, the National Anthem was played. A number of national songs along with regional songs and dance performances were also presented.

At the end of the ceremony, the president, prime minister and three services chiefs mingled with the students and the people.