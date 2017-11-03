President, PM, FM write letters of condolence to late Dina Wadia’s son

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif have written letters of condolence to Mr Nusli Wadia, the son of late Dina Wadia, the daughter of Quaid-e-Azam.

In their separate condolence messages addressed to Mr Nusli Wadia, the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, on their as well as on behalf of the people of Pakistan, conveyed profound sympathies and condolences over the sad demise of Ms. Dina Wadia.

According to the texts of the messages, issued by the Foreign Office here on Friday, the President in his message said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, and on my own behalf, I wish to convey our profound sympathies and condolences over the sad demise of Ms. Dina Wadia. We feel your sense of loss and share your grief and sorrow. In this difficult hour, our best thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. “

“The people of Pakistan (will) always remember Ms. Wadia as the beloved daughter of their Founding Father, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and hold her in deep respect and highest esteem,” he added.

The President said, “Ms. Wadia’s memories of the Quaid as an affectionate father and as a towering political figure whose struggle culminated in the creation of Pakistan are treasured by the nation. The people of Pakistan fondly remember the last visit of Ms. Wadia and her visit to the Quaid’s mausoleum.”

“May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may the family have the courage and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. Ameen,” he added.

The Prime Minister in his message said, “I write to convey our deepest condolences over the sad passing away of your beloved mother, Ms. Dina Wadia. The Government and people of Pakistan fully share your grief and sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family in this difficult time.”

“As the daughter of our Founding Father, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Ms. Wadia was always highly respected and admired by the nation. Ms. Wadia remembered her father as a deeply affectionate person and was enormously proud of his achievements, including the creation of Pakistan. Her accounts cherishing the memory of her last meeting with the Quaid along with her young children in Bombay in 1946 are touching.”

The Prime Minister said, “Her last visit to the Quaid’s mausoleum in your company was another moving experience for her and reflective of the strong association she had with her illustrious father.”

“May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may you and the rest of the family have the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.

The Foreign Minister in his message said, “I write to convey our profound condolences on the sad demise of your beloved mother, Ms. Dina Wadia, the daughter of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.”

“She was held in high esteem in Pakistan and the news of her passing away has deeply saddened us. Feeling your pain and sorrow, the people of Pakistan remain in strong solidarity with you and the family at this difficult time,” he added.

The Foreign Minister said, “As a daughter, Ms. Wadia’s close bonds with Quaid-e-Azam and her pride in his remarkable political achievements are cherished by the Pakistani nation. So is the memory of her last visit to Pakistan, along with you and other family members, when she also made an emotional journey to the Quaid’s mausoleum. She will always be remembered with respect and admiration.”

“May her soul rest in eternal peace and may you and the family have the courage and fortitude to bear this loss. Ameen,” he added.

