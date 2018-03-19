President, PM felicitate Chinese leaders on their re-election

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday conveyed their felicitations to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang of China on their re-election to their respective offices.

Both the president and prime minister appreciated the visionary leadership of China for steering the remarkable growth and development of China during the last five years.

They thanked the leadership of China for actively supporting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was the flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

They expressed their desire to continue to work closely with China for further strengthening Pakistan-China relationship in all areas for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.