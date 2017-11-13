President, PM condole with Iranian president, people over strong quake

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan to the Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani and Iranian brethren on the devastating earthquake.

They had sent condolence messages to Dr Hassan Rouhani on the devastating earthquake that struck the bordering regions of Iran and Iraq on the night of November 12, causing massive casualties in the Iranian province of Kermanshah, a Foreign Office statement said.

They in their respective messages expressed that Pakistan firmly stood by them in braving this calamity.

In order to assist the Iranian government’s rescue and relief efforts, the president and the prime minister had offered to send immediate consignment of humanitarian supplies including tents, blankets and other associated items along with rescue and relief teams.

The authorities concerned in this regard were in touch with the Iranian side to ensure that humanitarian supplies were sent according to the Iranian needs, the statement said.