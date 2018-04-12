President, PM condole with Algeria over loss of lives in plane crash

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday expressed their condolences over the loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Algeria.

The president and prime minister in their separate condolence message addressed to Algerian counterparts conveyed condolences on their as well as on behalf of the people of Pakistan over the unfortunate plane crash near Boufarik Airbase, which claimed more than 250 precious lives.

The president in his message said, “I was deeply grieved to learn about the unfortunate plane crash near Boufarik Airbase, which claimed more than 250 precious lives.”

“In this hour of loss and bereavement, the people of Pakistan stand with their Algerian brothers and convey heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Government of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, the bereaved families and the brotherly people of Algeria,” he added.

The prime minister in his message said, “It was with profound sorrow and grief that we learnt about the tragic plane crash near Boufarik Airbase in Algiers, in which more than 250 people lost their lives.”

“On behalf of the People and the Government of Pakistan and on my personal behalf, please accept our deepest condolences. May Allah Almighty rest the deceased in eternal peace and give fortitude and patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.