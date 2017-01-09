President, PM, CJCSC, COAS, CAS, CNS greet nation on missile test: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Suhail Aman and Chief of Naval Staff Muhammad Zakaullah on Monday congratulated the nation on the landmark achievement of successful test fire of Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM).

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in in a Tweet message, stated that the leaders also felicitated the scientists, engineers, technicians and others who made strenuous efforts for the successful test launch of SLCM.

Pakistan successfully tested underwater cruise missile at an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean.