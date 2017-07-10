LAHORE, July 10 (APP): President Pakistan Federation Baseball and
Executive Director West Asia Baseball Federation of Asia Syed Khawar
Shah has been elected as Member-at-Large of Baseball Federation of Asia.
He was elected at the congress meeting of the BBFA, held in Yilan,
Chinese Taiwan recently, said a spokesman for PFBB while talking
to APP here on Monday.
He said Tom Peng, president Baseball Federation of Asia presented
a special Award to Syed Khawar Shah for his invaluable service and contribution to Asian
Baseball.
Tom Peng, President BFA, said that Shah’s loyal and dedicated efforts
played an integral role in our success in the overall development of the game in Asia.
“Riccardo Fraccari, president World Baseball and Softball
Confederation, was also present in the meeting and he also appreciated Khawar Shah for
his working for development of baseball in West Asian Region,” he said.
President PFBB elected Member-at-Large of Asian body
LAHORE, July 10 (APP): President Pakistan Federation Baseball and