President PFBB elected Member-at-Large of Asian body

LAHORE, July 10 (APP): President Pakistan Federation Baseball and

Executive Director West Asia Baseball Federation of Asia Syed Khawar

Shah has been elected as Member-at-Large of Baseball Federation of Asia.

He was elected at the congress meeting of the BBFA, held in Yilan,

Chinese Taiwan recently, said a spokesman for PFBB while talking

to APP here on Monday.

He said Tom Peng, president Baseball Federation of Asia presented

a special Award to Syed Khawar Shah for his invaluable service and contribution to Asian

Baseball.

Tom Peng, President BFA, said that Shah’s loyal and dedicated efforts

played an integral role in our success in the overall development of the game in Asia.

“Riccardo Fraccari, president World Baseball and Softball

Confederation, was also present in the meeting and he also appreciated Khawar Shah for

his working for development of baseball in West Asian Region,” he said.