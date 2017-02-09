President pays tribute to late Bano Qudsia

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday

said that the late Bano Qudsia was a strong pillar of Pakistani

literature.

He said this while speaking at the book launching ceremony

of Pictorial Biography of Atta ul Haq Qasmi here.

The President stated that the late literary luminary was such

an exceptional author who made Islamic teachings a part of her art

in a unique way.

He said that this notion of literature needs to be promoted to

attain higher objectives of nation building. The President prayed

for salvation of the departed soul.