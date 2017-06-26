President offers Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer here at Faisal Mosque on Monday and prayed for peace and harmony in the country as well as for the progress and prosperity of people.

After the Eid prayer, the President mixed up with the people and exchanged Eid greetings.

The President, in the wake of tragic oil tanker fire incident in Ahmadpur Sharqia, has decided to observe this Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity and there will be no Open House at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He has also appealed the nation to observe Eid with simplicity to express solidarity with the families, affected by the Ahmadpur Sharqia tragedy.