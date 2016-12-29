President Obama acknowledges Pakistani renowned scholar Nasir Hunzai on 100th birth anniversary:

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): United States President Barack Obama has congratulated renowned Pakistani scholar and poet Professor Allama

Nasiruddin Hunzai on his 100th birth anniversary and hoped that his

scholarly work will further broaden vision of people in the years to

come.

In a letter from the White House, President Obama wrote to centenarian Hunzai, “we are pleased to join your family and friends

in wishing you a happy 100th birthday.”

Obama said, “As you celebrate this extraordinary milestone, we

hope you reflect on the many memories you have made over the past

century.

Your generation has shown the courage to persevere through

depression and war, and the vision to broaden our liberties through

changing times.”

We are grateful for your contributions to the American society,

and we wish you all the best for the coming year, he added.

Nasir Hunzai born in village Hyderabad of Hunza valley in 1917, is the

author of over one hundred books on various aspects of the Quranic

wisdom mainly on spiritualism and sufism.

In recognition of his extraordinary literary services, the

government of Pakistan had conferred upon him Sitara-e-Imtiaz in

2001.

Sixty of his books have been translated to English by scholar

Dr Faquir Hunzai and Rashida Hunzai.

“Book of Healing, the Wise Quran and the World of Humanity and

Balance of Realities, have got attention in research institutions of

the western world.

Other books are: What is Soul, Rubies and Pearls, Healing

through Knowledge, Thousand Wisdoms, Fruit of Paradise and Ganj-e-

Giranmaya etc.

Nasir Hunzai has composed first alphabets for Burushaski, an

isolate and very old language of human kind spoken in Gilgit

Baltistan and Pakistan besides authoring Burushaski Deewan, first of

its kind of this language.

It is indeed a source of spiritual inspiration for the people

of various cultures.

Half of this Deewan has been translated to English, titled

“Flowers of Paradise.”

He has also compiled first Burushaski Urdu dictionary jointly

published by Karachi University and Burushaski Research Academy in

three volumes.

He is also recipient of titles Hakimul Qalam, Lisan-e-Qaum and

Baba-e-Burushaski conferred by Government of Gilgit Baltistan and

other social organizations.

He is also co-author of first Burushaski-German dictionary,

published by Hydel Berg University Germany and co-author of book

“Hunza Proverbs” compiled by Professor Tiffu, a Canadian researcher.

He has written several articles on women folk for enhancing

their status.

Being a reformer, he introduced the concept of volunteers for

the first time in Hunza and established first volunteer organization

in village Hyderabad of Hunza in 1957 besides establishing first girls school on self help basis in the village.