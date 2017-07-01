President meets National Cricket Team Captain Sarfaraz

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Saturday met Captain of National Cricket Team Sarfaraz Ahmed

and congratulated him over historic win of the Champions

Trophy.

During the meeting, the president said the team earned

this great victory consequent to the hard work by Captain

Sarfaraz and his team.

He said under the captaincy of Sarfaraz, the golden era

of Pakistan in cricket was returning.

Lauding the passion of national cricket team and Captain

Sarfaraz, the president expressed the belief that they would

continue bringing more successes in the future.