President Mamnoon visits late Qasim Parekh’s family for condolence

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday visited the family of late Qasim Parekh, the former governor of State Bank of Pakistan to condole demise of the latter.

The president expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Qasim Parekh and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

He said the services of late Parekh for national economic stability would be remembered forever.

Sympathising with the bereaved family, the President prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear the loss with equanimity.