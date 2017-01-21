President Mamnoon strongly condemns Parachinar blast

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Saturday strongly condemned the deadly blast that took place
in Parachinar killing several innocent people and leaving many others injured.
The President prayed for forgiveness of the departed souls and early recovery of those who suffered injuries in the tragic incident.
He also sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for courage to them to bear their losses with equanimity.
