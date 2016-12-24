President Mamnoon meets Governor Sindh

KARACHI, Dec 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain here Saturday met Governor of Sindh, Justice (Retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui at the

Governor House.

A Governor House statement said that Sindh Chief Minister, Syed

Murad Ali Shah and Provincial Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting the law and order situation, ongoing operation, development projects and other matters of interest came up for discussion.

It was resolved on the occasion that the ongoing operation would

continue till its logical end.

President Mamnoon Hussain said that Green Line Project for the Karachiites was an important step by the federal government.

He said that on the directive of the Prime Minister, the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) has been included in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Governor Sindh said on the occasion that the mass transit projects would help provide better travel facilities to the people of Karachi.

He stated that Lyari Expressway and other projects of mass transit were of immense significance for the metropolis.

Sindh Chief Minister said that the provincial government was taking major steps for the development and progress of Karachi. Mass Transit and Orange Line are part of these.