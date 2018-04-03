National 
President Mamnoon Hussain visited Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, Apr 03 (APP):President Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain visited Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai on Tuesday and discussed various important issues.
They discussed various issues during this meeting at Governor House including, law and order situation in Balochistan, projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), administrative issues of the province, current political scenario, and matters of mutual interest.
Chief Secretary Balochistan Aurangzeb Haq and IG Police Balochistan Moazzam Jha Ansari were
also present in this meeting.

