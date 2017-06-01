President Mamnoon Hussain lauds NH&LH Division’ literary endeavours

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday
specially mentioned and lauded the contribution of National History
and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division for its excellent performance
towards promotion of literary activities in the country and hoped it
would continue its mission to create a peaceful society through its
literary endeavours.
Addressing the joint session of the Parliament, President
Mamnoon Hussain said, “Our literary institutions after reactivation
under the supervision of this NH&LH Division are rendering valuable
contribution in the society”.
He said the endowment fund recently established for the
welfare of writers, poets and artists will serve as a catalyst to
enhance their literary and artistic contributions and facilitate
them in their future endeavours.
Mamnoon Hussain said this endowment fund, consisting of
sufficient amount, will be utilized for the welfare of writers,
poets and artists, enabling them to play vigorous role in creating
a peaceful society.
He hoped that this endowment fund will help expand the circle
of literary activities across the country and “we will be able to
defeat negative trends through promoting enlightening values”.
