President Mamnoon Hussain arrives in Quetta

QUETTA, Apr 03 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain arrived here on Tuesday on two-day visit to the provincial metropolis.

The President was received at Quetta International Airport and was given a warm welcome by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Provincial Education Minister Tahir Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Mir Asim Kurd Gailo, Advisor to CM for Food Mir Zia Lango, Inspector General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, DIG Police Quetta Abdul Razaq Cheema and other senior officers.

The President will be the chief guest on 9th Convocation of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University, which will be held on Wednesday.