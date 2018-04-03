National 
Views: 151

President Mamnoon Hussain arrives in Quetta

Posted By: Uploader

QUETTA, Apr 03 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain arrived here on Tuesday on two-day visit to the provincial metropolis.
The President was received at Quetta International Airport and was given a warm welcome by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Provincial Education Minister Tahir Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Mir Asim Kurd Gailo, Advisor to CM for Food Mir Zia Lango, Inspector General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, DIG Police Quetta Abdul Razaq Cheema and other senior officers.
The President will be the chief guest on 9th Convocation of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University, which will be held on Wednesday.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links