President Mamnoon enquires health of Kulsoom Nawaz

LONDON, Aug 27 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain here on Sunday visited Harley Street Clinic to inquire after the health of ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Hussain Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif welcomed the President at the clinic.

Later, briefly talking to Pakistani media outside the clinic, the president said that he talked to Kulsoom Nawaz and enquired after her health.

The President said that Begum Kulsoom asked him to pray for her early recovery from illness.

Hussain Nawaz, who was accompanying the president told media that his mother was still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and she could speak now, but not move.

It may be mentioned here that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment for cancer.