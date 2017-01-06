President Mamnoon due in AJK capital on January 12

MUZAFFARABAD, Jan 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain is

scheduled to visit AJK capital on January 12, to attend as

chief guest a function to be held in connection with the birth

anniversary of Quad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In this respect, a high level meeting was held here

Friday with AJK Secretary Services and General Administration

Ch. Liaqat Hussain in chair to give final touches to the

programme, according to a press release issued by the Press

Information Department here.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Kashmir

Liberation Cell Muhammad Idrees Abbassi, Senior Additional

Secretary Services Khalid Mehmood Mirza, Deputy Inspector

General Police Sardar Gulfaraz, Director General Information

Raja Azhar Iqbal, General Manager AJK TV Amir Khan, Deputy

Commissioner Tehzeeb-un-Nisa, Senior Superintendent Police Ch.

Munir Hussain and other high officials of the concerned

departments.