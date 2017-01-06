President Mamnoon due in AJK capital on January 12

MUZAFFARABAD, Jan 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain is
scheduled to visit AJK capital on January 12, to attend as
chief guest a function to be held in connection with the birth
anniversary of Quad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
In this respect, a high level meeting was held here
Friday with AJK Secretary Services and General Administration
Ch. Liaqat Hussain in chair to give final touches to the
programme, according to a press release issued by the Press
Information Department here.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary Kashmir
Liberation Cell Muhammad Idrees Abbassi, Senior Additional
Secretary Services Khalid Mehmood Mirza, Deputy Inspector
General Police Sardar Gulfaraz, Director General Information
Raja Azhar Iqbal, General Manager AJK TV Amir Khan, Deputy
Commissioner Tehzeeb-un-Nisa, Senior Superintendent Police Ch.
Munir Hussain and other high officials of the concerned
departments.
