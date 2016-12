President Mamnoon arrives in Quetta on day-long visit

QUETTA, Dec 27 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday

arrived here a day-long visit.

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai and provincial

home minister Sarfraz Bugti received the President at the Quetta

Airport.

Balochistan’s information minister Sardar Raza Baraich,

education minister Abdur Raheem Ziartawal, agriculture minister

Sardar Aslam Bizenjo and CCPO Quetta Abdur Razaq Cheema were also

present.

President Mamnoon will address at a local event and will also

meet members of provincial assembly.