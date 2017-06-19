President LCCA greets Pak cricket team

LAHORE, June 19 (APP): President, Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA),

Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad on Monday congratulated Pakistan Cricket team on its historic victory in the Champions trophy in London.

“The green shirts outplayed the Indian side in all departments of the game scoring an outright victory in the ultimate showdown of the mega event”,

he told APP here.

He said the way the team progressed in the tournament after losing the opening tie to India,it speaks volume of talent and potential of players.

“The team wrote a new cricket history by putting up a brilliant show of collective efforts and achieved a title after first time reaching the final of the event”, LCCA Chief said.

He said the victory is a big achievement on the part of green shirts who

have a number of young players in the team and praised the talent and performance of century maker and man of the final Fakhar Zaman and other young players Hassan Ali,Shadab Khan, Junaid Khan and experienced pacer, Muhammad Amir and reliable batsmen Azhar Ali and Muhammad Hafeeaz

Nadeem said the young players put their heart out in the final without

wearing the pressure of the crunch match which showed their sky high confidence and level of commitment.

He praised the leadership qualities of Sarfraz Ahmad and said he led the team from the front with his cool headed decisions and professional handling of the team throughout the tournament, overcoming the biggest set back of going down to India in the opening match.

He congratulated captain Safraz Ahmad and his team to major title win after a gap of 25 years, after 1992 World Cup victory in Australia.

Khawaja Nadeem also congratulated Chairman,Pakistan Cricket Board,

Shaharyar M Khan, Chairman Pakistan Super League,Najam Sethi and chief selector,former Pakistan captain,Inzamam ul Haq on team’s success in the final of the Champions trophy.