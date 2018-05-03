President lauds services of NCHR

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain, lauding the services of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR)

on Thursday, said that such institutions bring good name to the country.

The President was talking to Chairman NCHR Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chowhan, who called on him

here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Member Balochistan NCHR Ms. Fazila Aliani and Member FATA NCHR Dr.

Begum Jan were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Chairman NCHR also presented the Annual Report of his office to the

President.

He presented separate reports to the President about the problems of Hazara community, the

protection of Kailash tribe, restoration of their Constitutional rights and the protection of children.

The Chairman NCHR also apprised the President of the details about the jurisdiction of NCHR.