President lauds Prince Karim’s services for peace, stability, humanity

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said that Prince Karim Aga Khan was rendering invaluable services for global peace and stability, brotherhood, tolerance as well as for the welfare of humanity in different parts of the world, including Pakistan.

The president said this while talking to Prince Karim Aga Khan, who along with his daughter Princess Zahra Aga Khan and a delegation called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

On his arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Mamnoon warmly received Prince Karim Aga Khan that followed the guard of honour.

Minister for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The president said that Aga Khan Foundation was rendering commendable services in the fields of education, health and for rural development in various parts of the country.

He asked Prince Karim Aga Khan to extend the development activities of AKDN in other parts of the country apart from Sindh and Northern Areas which was agreed to by the visiting dignitary.

President Mamnoon appreciated the services of Aga Khan Foundation during the 2005 earthquake and noted that his Grandfather Sir Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan was a very close companion of the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who rendered valuable services during the freedom movement.

While thanking the president for warm welcome, Prince Karim Aga Khan said that he was thankful to the people and Government of Pakistan for the warm hospitality.

He apprised the president about future development projects of Aga Khan Foundation.

He said that his institution had devised a comprehensive strategy to improve the standard of education in Pakistan adding that in that regard Aga Khan Medical University would be transformed into a full-fledged university in which more academic departments would be established in line with the current requirements.