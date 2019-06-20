ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said the National Defence University (NDU) was playing an appreciable role in preparing the future civil-military leadership to adeptly take on the existing and emerging challenges to the national security.

Addressing as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony for National Security and War Course held at the NDU here, the president acknowledged the services of the university and underscored the unique status it enjoyed in the academic arena of the country, an ISPR press release said.