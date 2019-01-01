President lauds NBF’s role in promotion of book reading culture

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday appreciated the role of National Book Foundation (NBF) for promotion of book-reading culture and noted that the country required encouragement of such positive tendencies.

The president was expressing his views during a briefing given by the NBF authorities at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood was also present, a press release said.