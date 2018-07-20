President lauds Hamdard Foundation’s role in education sector

KARACHI, Jul 20 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said that the role of Hamdard Foundation in the education sector of the country was appreciable and termed such institutions as a pride for Pakistan.

The President said this in a meeting with President Hamdard Foundation Sadia Rashid who called on him here.

The President said late Hakim Saeed was an exemplary personality who had dedicated whole of his life for promotion of education and development in the country as well as the public service. He hoped that Hamdard Foundation would carry forward the very principles of late Hakim Saeed.

On the occasion, Sadia Rashid briefed the President on functioning of the organization. She assured President Mamnoon that Hamdard Foundation would keep serving for the progress and prosperity of the country.