President lauds FPSC for its important role

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Tuesday said the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has
an important role to play in strengthening administrative
structure of the country.
He was talking to chairman FPSC Naveed Akram
Cheema who called on him at the Aiwan e Sadr, a press
release said.
The president said different matters of civil services
must be handled honestly, impartially and transparently, so
that the administrative machinery of the country might perform
their duties with complete satisfaction and diligence.
On the occasion, the chairman FPSC also presented annual
performance report of the organization to the president.
