President lauds FPSC for its important role

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Tuesday said the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has

an important role to play in strengthening administrative

structure of the country.

He was talking to chairman FPSC Naveed Akram

Cheema who called on him at the Aiwan e Sadr, a press

release said.

The president said different matters of civil services

must be handled honestly, impartially and transparently, so

that the administrative machinery of the country might perform

their duties with complete satisfaction and diligence.

On the occasion, the chairman FPSC also presented annual

performance report of the organization to the president.