President lauds Aga Khan’s development initiatives

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Wednesday said the continued efforts of Aga Khan Development

Network (AKDN) through its multiple projects in the country

were making a visible difference in the lives of the people

and infrastructure.

The President expressed these views while talking to

President of Aga Khan Council for Pakistan Hafiz Sherali who

called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to handover a letter

from Prince Karim Aga Khan in response to the President’s

letter of felicitation on the diamond jubilee of the former’s

Imamat.

The President appreciated the role of Aga Khan

Development Network (AKDN), Aga Khan Foundation and Aga Khan

Health Services role in promoting many important social

services projects, especially in northern areas of Pakistan.

He said Prince Karim Aga Khan like his grandfather

focused his efforts concerning the quality of life of Muslims

all around the world.

In areas of health, education, cultural, revitalization,

and economic empowerment, Prince Karim Aga Khan worked to

inspire excellence and improve living condition and

opportunities in some of the world’s most remote regions, he

added.

The President also underlined the role of Aga Khan’s

grandfather Sir Sultan Shah Aga Khan in the Pakistan Movement

as the first President of All India Muslim League.

In his message, acknowledging his family’s strong ties

dating back to the foundation of Pakistan, Prince Aga Khan

highlighted the long-established collaboration of the AKDN

with public and private institutions to improve the quality of

life, create opportunity and build a strong and vibrant civil

society in the country.

He expressed gratitude to the President and the

Government of Pakistan for their continued support and

partnership which led to a number of pioneering initiatives in

the country.

Hafiz Sherali apprised the President about AKDN’s recent

activities and its focus to alleviate poverty, provide

increased access to finance for education, health and housing,

early childhood development, and infrastructure (principally,

water and energy) projects in developing countries.

The President also conveyed best wishes for Prince Karim

Aga Khan from the Government and People of Pakistan.