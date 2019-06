ISLAMABAD, Jun 05 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday offered Eid prayer here at the capital’s iconic Faisal Mosque, at a congregation joined by thousands of Muslim faithful.

The President prayed for peace and prosperity of the country and listened to the sermon by Imam (prayer leader) focusing on importance of Muslim brotherhood and unity.

Later, the President mingled with the people around, hugged them and exchanged Eid greetings.