President hosts state banquet for heads of ECO member states

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Tuesday hosted a state banquet in honour of Heads of
States/Governments participating in the Economic Cooperation
Organization (ECO) summit at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was present on the
occasion.
President Mamnoon Hussain received the dignitaries at
the main entrance of the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
On the occasion, children clad in traditional dress
presented bouquets to the visiting dignitaries, a press
release said.
Before the state banquet, Pakistani leadership and the
visiting leaders had informal discussion.
President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif thanked the dignitaries for visiting Pakistan and the
heads of states/governments expressed gratitude on being
accorded warm welcome.
On the occasion, the leaders emphasized upon the need to
further enhance cooperation between ECO member states.
Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning
and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for SAFRON Abdul Qadir
Baloch, Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer
Hussain, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz
Hussain Pirzada, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on
Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi and senior officials were
also present on the occasion.
Tunes of folk music of Pakistan were played on the
occasion whereas prior to the departure of guests, band
performance was also presented which was appreciated by the
visiting leaders and dignitaries.
