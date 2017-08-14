President hoists national flag to mark 70th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Monday hoisted the national flag in a dignified ceremony held
here to mark the celebrations of 70th Independence Day of
Pakistan.
The ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention center was
attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chinese Vice
premier Wang Yang, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, Chairman Joint Chief of
Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of
the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the
Air Staff Air Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Naval Staff
Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, a large number of
parliamentarians, diplomats, students and people from
different walks of life.
During the ceremony, national anthem and national songs
were played. Ustad Raees Ahmed also presented a blend of his
marvelous instrumental performance.
