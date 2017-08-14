President hoists national flag to mark 70th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Monday hoisted the national flag in a dignified ceremony held

here to mark the celebrations of 70th Independence Day of

Pakistan.

The ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention center was

attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chinese Vice

premier Wang Yang, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, Chairman Joint Chief of

Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of

the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the

Air Staff Air Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Naval Staff

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, a large number of

parliamentarians, diplomats, students and people from

different walks of life.

During the ceremony, national anthem and national songs

were played. Ustad Raees Ahmed also presented a blend of his

marvelous instrumental performance.