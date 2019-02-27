President hails PM’s address as “appropriate, precise and compassionate message” for India

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to nation as “very appropriate, precise and compassionate message conveyed to India”.

“Very appropriate, precise and compassionate message conveyed to India by Prime Minister Imran Khan”, the President said in a tweet posted on his social media handle.

He, however, added that as Pakistan wanted peace, it was ready to help [India] in investigation if any actionable information was provided.

“War has its own unmanageable dynamics, therefore sanity should prevail”, the President maintained.