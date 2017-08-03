President grieved over Prof Jamal Naqvi’s demise

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Thursday expressed grief over the demise of renowned

progressive leader and intellectual Professor Jamal Naqvi.

The president prayed for peace of the departed soul and

courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with

equanimity.

He said the services of late Jamal Naqvi for restoration

of people’s rights would be remembered for long and the

personalities like him helped to maintain a strong society.