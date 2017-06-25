ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday
expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the
oil tanker accident in Ahmadpur Sharqia.
He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls
and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
He directed the local administration to provide all
possible help and relief to the injured and other victims of
the accident.
President grieved over loss of lives in Ahmadpur Sharqia tragedy
