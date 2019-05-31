ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday approved special remission to the prisoners in their

jail terms, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, on the advice of the prime minister.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, the special remission

from 45 to 90 days has been announced for the prisoners except those convicted

for murder, espionage and anti-state activities.

The people, facing imprisonment on charges of sectarianism, rape, robbery,

dacoity, kidnapping/abduction involved in culpable homicide and terrorist activities

and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946, would also not

be entitled to the remission.