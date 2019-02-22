President for zero-tolerance against corrupt practices in PIA

KARACHI, Feb 22 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday called for zero tolerance against corrupt practices in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and retaining top quality merit in all the sectors of the national flag carrier.

He was visiting the PIA Headquarters here and was comprehensively briefed by the Chief Executive Officer of PIA. He was accompanied by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

The President lauded the performance of the incumbent PIA management as efficiency has scaled up during the last few months.

He expressed his confidence that the performance of national flag carrier would further improve in the coming days.