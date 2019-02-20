President for united efforts by Muslim countries to secure bright future

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that the Muslim world, which was facing the grave challenges of conflicts and growing population, would have to make united efforts to secure a bright future for them.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted by Commission on Science and Technology (COMSTECH) in honour of ambassadors from the countries of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said that as no country in the world could achieve the goals of development without modernization in the area of research, the Muslim world would have to focus on Information Technology.

He said that with a long history of the utilization of mineral resources by human beings, the golden era of human history started after industrial revolution.