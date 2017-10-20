President for stronger bilateral ties with with Malaysia, Jordan and Vietnam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said Pakistan desires stronger bilateral ties with with Malaysia, Jordan and Vietnam and called for a greater focus on trade, investment and people-to-people ties.

The President expressed the desire in his separate meetings with the outgoing High Commissioner of Malaysia Dr. Hasrul Sani bin Mujtabar, outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Luu and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Jordan Major General (Retd.) Junaid Rehmat, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said Malaysia has witnessed remarkable progress in various sectors and termed it an example for other countries. He said Pakistan and Malaysia were close friends and their ties were based on shared beliefs, heritage and history.

President Mamnoon expressed hope that the new Ambassador of Malaysia would work for further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, and follow in the footsteps of the outgoing Ambassador Dr. Hasrul Sani bin Mujtabar.

The President said Malaysia can benefit from economical and quality products of Pakistan. He added that there should also be close cooperation between the educational institutions of the both countries.

Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Luu, the Preisident appreciated his remarkable services and hoped that the outgoing Ambassador was taking back with him pleasant memories from Pakistan. He said Vietnam can benefit from the training institutions of Pakistan for the training of its officers.

President Mamnoon while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Jordan Major General (Retd) Junaid Rehmat called for further expanding relations between Pakistan and Jordan. He hoped that Ambassador-designate would perform his new responsibilities efficiently. He also directed the ambassador-designate to make all possible efforts for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis residing in Jordan.