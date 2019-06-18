ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday underlined the importance of linkages amongst research institutions to produce quality research work in the country from which the civil servant could benefit for better public service delivery.

The President was chairing 15th meeting of the Board of Governors of National School of Public Policy (NSPP) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The President said that civil bureaucracy of any country has an important role to play in improving the governance and implementation structure that led to socio-economic development of the country.

Therefore, he emphasized the importance of in-service training courses for the better public service delivery, which, he added was the primary duty of a civil servant.