President for raising awareness to prevent people from fatal stroke diseases

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has

stressed the need for raising awareness and prevent people

from getting complex fatal disease of stroke besides

expanding provision of maximum treatment facilities to such

people.

At a time when every sixth person in the world is

getting affected by complex and fatal disease of stroke it is

imperative that awareness should be raised among the public to

enable them to protect themselves from this disease by

adopting preventive measures, he said in his message on the

occasion of World Brain Day (July 22).

The president said all efforts to raise awareness and prevent

people from getting affected from such complex diseases were

akin to serving the humanity.

Similarly, he said other related diseases which

cause deaths and paralysis were treatable which could be

overcome by adopting preventive measures.

He said efforts should be made to adopt healthy

life style by shunning habits causing this disease like

smoking and other such unhealthy activities.

The president said not only relevant government

departments in cooperation with welfare institutions should

undertake all necessary steps to raise awareness among the

people but also the scope of efforts to provide maximum

facilities for treatment should be expanded.

He commended the efforts of World Federation

of Neurology and World Stroke Organization.