President for provision of low cost, quality treatment

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said provision of quality treatment and essential drugs at low cost to the public was fundamental duty of the state and society.

Chairing a meeting of monitoring committee on provision of essential drugs and committee for provision of all medicine to inpatients in PIMS here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he emphasized strict implementation for deserving patients at the leading medical facility of the capital.

Wafaqi Mohtasib Salman Faruqui, Minister of State for CADD Tariq Fazal Chudhary, VC SZABMU, Mayor Islamabad Ansar Aziz, senior officials, representatives from pharmaceutical companies and advisors from different health departments were also present on the occasion.

The president appreciated the office of Federal Ombudsman for devising a strategy to provide 100% medicines to inpatients in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

He noted with satisfaction that 2D bar coding mechanism has been devised to check spurious drugs being sold in the market and has also been approved by the Federal Cabinet.

He was apprised that Federal Medical College presently housed in the laboratory of Drug Regulatory Authority for the last five years will be shifted to Alfarabi Center and the laboratory will be used for WHO approved drug testing.

The president appreciated the development in this regard and hoped that accreditation of drugs with WHO will enable the country enhance its pharmaceutical exports and earn precious foreign exchange for the country.

He appreciated the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s study on “Availability of essential drugs of high standard, efficacy, safety, quality and affordable prices for all and check on spurious drugs” and directed that relevant institutions should prepare recommendations for effectively implementing the report for providing lifesaving drugs at affordable prices to the people.

He commended Wafaqi Mohtasib for conducting studies and research of various government departments to further improve their performance and enforce standards of good administration.

He emphasized significance of the institution of Wafaqi Mohtasib for redressing the public complaints adding expeditious resolution of issues strengthens the bond between the state and public which quickens the pace of national development.

The president called for ensuring sustainability of provision of medicines to the inpatients in PIMS.

He stressed the need to further expand these facilities and said while doing so necessary measures should be taken to ensure transparency and meritocracy in the process.

He was apprised that 100% availability of medicines for inpatients at PIMS would be ensured in three phases.

The president praised the consultative role of Wafaqi Mohtasib for public welfare and hoped that it would continue to work in the same spirit in future for resolving the issues of the general public.

He emphasized that addressing the public issues is not only an official responsibility but it should be discharged with religious zeal.