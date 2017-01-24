President for promotion of Islamic calligraphy to further strengthen unity

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday stressed upon promotion and revival of Islamic calligraphy, alluding to its binding impacts upon deepening the bonds of unity and harmony among the Muslim Ummah.

He was addressing a gathering after attending an exhibition ‘Noon wa Kalam’ arranged at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and showcased masterpieces of the calligraphic art.

The president said the Islamic history had witnessed acame of calligraphic art which also added to the growth of Islamic civilization.

He said he was a staunch supporter of the promotion and revival of Islamic calligraphy.

Lauding the magnificent artwork of country’s notable calligraphers, the president said such an exhibition had been an effort for reincarnation of the calligraphic art which had been associated with the rise of Islamic art and culture.

Its title ‘Noon wa Kalam’ had added to its significance for which Advisor to the Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui, the relevant authorities in the division, and National Book Foundation deserved accolades, he added.

The president said perfect calligraphy reflects true human sentiments.

Pablo Piccaso repented that if he were aware of the Islamic calligraphy, he would never had resorted to painting, he added.

He said the famous Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore had been an example for its exquisite artwork accomplished on its balconies and arches by the calligraphers of that time.

The president noted that Islamic calligraphic art had been related to cerebral heights and self-control. A perfection in artwork was achieved by those artists who had mastered these characteristics.

In olden days, besides, spiritual leaders and ulema, the kings also took keen interest in this genre of art and carved a place for themselves in history, he added.

The president said the prime minister had announced a huge amount for the promotion of art, culture and heritage.

On the occasion, advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui, secretary Heritage Division Amir Hasan and Managing Director National Book Foundation Professor Dr. Inamul Haq Javeid were also present.