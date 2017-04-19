President for Pak-South Korea cooperation in agri sector

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday called for benefiting from the experience of South Korea for further progress of agriculture sector in Pakistan.

He was talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to South Korea Rahim Hayat Qureshi, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President asked the Ambassador-designate to give priority to this sector to launch meaningful partnership between Pakistan and South Korea.

Congratulating the Ambassador-designate on his new responsibility, he said both the countries enjoyed excellent diplomatic relations and emphasized the need that persistent efforts were required to further expand the bilateral ties.

He stated that there existed a strong cultural and historical bond between the two countries and called for highlighting the sacred places of Buddhism and other tourist destinations to attract more tourists from South Korea to Pakistan.

The President said although the economic cooperation between the two countries was satisfactory, but there was a need to further increase the bilateral trade, which required immediate attention.

He also instructed the Ambassador-designate to provide all possible help to the Pakistani workers in South Korea.