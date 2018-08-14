President for national unity to rid country of complex issues

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain said that in order to rid the country of political, social, economic and other complex issues, the nation will have to rise above its personal and factional differences.

In his message to the nation on 71st Independence Day, the president believed that the dream of taking the country to the zenith would not come true unless we singularly concentrate on our national goals and objectives.

The president greeted the countrymen on Independence Day and said the day revives our enthusiasm as we rejuvenate our resolve to put our country on the track of progress and prosperity.

He said on this day, our devotion to honour our national flag enhances manifold as it is the day for fulfillment of our hopes and aspirations and is the time for jubilation.

“Pakistan is a haven and a blessing for the Muslims of the subcontinent and was liberated after numerous sacrifices by our forefathers. Now it is our responsibility to take our country forward on the path of progress and prosperity according to the aspirations of its founders. This requires all segments of the society to live together with harmony and brotherhood,” the president remarked.

He said it is satisfactory to note that our new generation is full of patriotism, and has a sincere passion for development and progress of the country.

However, he said still there is a need to keep our children aware that why Pakistan was created, the sacrifices rendered by our sages and the dedication of Pakistan’s founders for a separate homeland.

He said it is one of the objectives of commemorating the national days to apprise the society, particularly the young generation of our national objectives and the struggle to achieve them.

He said only by dedicatedly pursuing these principles we can materialize the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.