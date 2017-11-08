President for national harmony, unity to tackle various challenges

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain has called upon all the segments of society and nation to play their active role in changing the destiny of the country, which was faced with various challenges including terrorism, by exhibiting harmony and unity in the light the teaching of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

“Today, we are celebrating the birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in an environment where at one hand we are faced with a volley of challenges, and on the other side, we are seeing the greater prospects of hopes,” the President said in his message on the occasion of the birthday of Allama Iqbal.

“If this situation is reviewed in the light of the philosophy of Iqbal, it unfolds the reality that the life of nations is described with ups and downs. The living nations, instead of being worried and walking away of such problems, face such situations with courage and succeed in turning such challenges into better opportunities through their true spirit and hard work,” he added.

The President said, “This era is faced with various problems due to conflicting thoughts, extremism, economic instability and inequitable distribution of wealth. These problems cause unrest in masses.”

“If this situation is assessed in the light of the teachings of Allama Iqbal, there is a lesson that every individual of nation, by keeping the national objectives in view, should utilize all of his energies to achieve these objectives,” he added.

The President said during the last few years, the Government of Pakistan, by utilizing this spirit, had strived hard to tackle all these challenges including terrorism and by the grace of Allah Almighty achieved significant successes.

“As this struggle is now in the final stages, there is a need for all segments of the society and nation including political, social and religious to play their active role for changing the destiny of this country with complete harmony and unity,” he maintained.